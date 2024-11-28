“SAT-SAS-2024” drills prove top-notch skills of Azerbaijani and Turkish navies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The next chapters unfolded during the grand symphony known as the “SAT-SAS-2024” joint exercise, where the aquatic warriors of Azerbaijan and Türkiye fought in harmony, executing their underwater offense and defense maneuvers, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Per the exercise plan, the naval special forces units of both countries successfully neutralized improvised explosive devices while observing safety protocols, covertly approached a simulated enemy vessel, and executed the underwater deployment of specialized naval mines.

The primary aim of the joint exercise was to augment servicemen's theoretical knowledge, refine their practical skills, and facilitate mutual experience exchange.

