CSTO had no obligation to fight for Yerevan in Karabakh - Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The CSTO had no obligation to fight for Yerevan in Karabakh, since there was no external aggression against Armenia, said Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

The CSTO has no role here, because there was no external aggression against Armenia itself, the president said speaking with journalists in Astana.

"The CSTO is meant to protect member countries from outside threats. The situation in Karabakh is different: Armenia never recognized Karabakh as an independent state and certainly didn't consider it part of its own territory. So, what happened in Karabakh has no legal connection to Armenia, which makes it odd to claim that the CSTO should fight on that territory," Putin added.