Azerbaijani carpet weaving art showcased at Japan’s Lifelong Learning festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Minara Shukurova, an Azerbaijani expatriate based in Japan, represented her home country at the "Lifelong Learning Festival" held in the southern city of Tanabe, Trend reports via the State Committee on Diaspora Affairs.

The annual event, which takes place every November, is designed to offer local residents a chance to explore diverse cultures while also raising awareness of educational initiatives in the city.

This year, Shukurova curated a special exhibition on Azerbaijani carpet weaving, an iconic part of her country’s cultural heritage.

She presented an extensive showcase of carpets from various regions of Azerbaijan, providing over 100 attendees, mostly students, with a detailed introduction to this ancient art form. The display, decorated with traditional Azerbaijani carpets and national symbols, included a presentation on the inclusion of Azerbaijani carpets in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, as well as information about the National Carpet Museum in Baku, Azerbaijan.