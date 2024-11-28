Azerbaijani military attachés visit Azercosmos (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. On November 28, military attachés of foreign states accredited to Azerbaijan visited the Main Ground Satellite Control Center of Azercosmos, the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, subordinate to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The visit, organized by the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, was attended by 17 representatives of military attaché offices from 15 countries.

The guests got acquainted with the infrastructure and facilities in the territory of Azercosmos. They were briefed on the agency's history, areas of activity, ongoing projects, and plans for further development.

In the end, questions of military attachés were answered.

