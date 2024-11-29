Number of residents back to their native lands in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. On November 29, another group of former internally displaced persons, consisting of families temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, pioneer camps and administrative buildings in various territories of Azerbaijan, was sent to the city of Jabrayil from the Garadagh district of Baku, Trend reports.

At this stage, another 40 families (200 people) moved to the city of Jabrayil.

Jabrayil residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Jabrayil has been provided for 203 families - 783 people.