KazTransOil hikes export pipeline tariffs as of Jan. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Kazakhstan's KazTransOil has announced a tariff hike for its oil transportation services starting from January 1, 2025, to ensure the continued reliability of oil transport through its main pipelines, the company told Trend.

The company will increase its export transportation tariff by 1,150 tenge (approximately $2.60), raising the price to 11,300 tenge (approximately $25.50) per ton per 1,000 kilometers (excluding VAT). This adjustment is part of KazTransOil's ongoing efforts to maintain the efficient and secure movement of oil outside Kazakhstan.

Alongside the export transportation tariff hike, there will also be changes to the tariffs for additional services related to oil transportation via Kazakhstan's pipeline system.

One of the key changes includes the increase in the tariff for oil transshipment at the Makat oil pumping station to the Kenkiyak-Atyrau pipeline, which will now be set at 2,436 tenge (approximately $5.60) per ton (excluding VAT), an increase of 152.73 tenge (approximately $0.35).

Similarly, the tariff for transshipment services at the Kenkiyak head oil pumping station will rise by 402.5 tenge (approximately $0.90), now costing 740 tenge (approximately $1.70) per ton (excluding VAT).

Finally, the oil transshipment service at the Atasu head oil pumping station to the Atasu-Alashankou pipeline will see an increase of 93.87 tenge (approximately $0.21), raising the tariff to 380 tenge (approximately $0.85) per ton (excluding VAT).