Türkiye secures loan from EBRD for new water treatment plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a 110 million euro sovereign loan to Türkiye, to be administered by Iller Bankasi, Trend reports.

The loan will support the construction of the Düzbağ Drinking Water Treatment Plant in Gaziantep, which has faced infrastructure challenges following the 2023 earthquakes and a surge in population, including Syrian refugees.

The new plant, with a daily capacity of 700,000 m3, aims to address the city's insufficient water treatment capacity due to increased demand. The project is part of the EBRD's Green Cities program and follows Gaziantep's completion of a Green City Action Plan with the bank's support.

EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basson emphasized the importance of sustainable infrastructure in the region's recovery. Mehmet Şimşek, Minister of Treasury and Finance, expressed gratitude for the EBRD’s assistance, highlighting the significance of the loan for Gaziantep's clean water needs.

This project is part of a larger 1.5 billion euro investment package from the EBRD aimed at supporting Türkiye's recovery efforts.