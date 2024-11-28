Azerbaijan extradites Uzbek nationals wanted for fraud

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has approved the extradition of Uzbek nationals Ilkhom Boyturaev, born in 1979, and Farhodjon Abdullaev, born in 1986, following petitions from Uzbekistan's authorities, Trend reports via the Prosecutor General's Office.

Ilkhom Boyturaev and Farhodjon Abdullaev, who were placed on the international wanted list on charges of fraud in Uzbekistan, were apprehended during border control at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. Following their arrest, the individuals were placed in custody.

In line with the October 2002 Convention on Legal Assistance and Relations in Civil, Family, and Criminal Matters, decisions were made to extradite the detainees. They were subsequently transferred to Uzbek authorities under the escort of a special convoy from Azerbaijan's Penitentiary Service, according to the report.