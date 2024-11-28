CSTO summit backs initiative to fortify Tajik-Afghan border

Photo: Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 28. A decision to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border was made following the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing the press service of the Kyrgyz President.

During the summit, the leaders of CSTO member states – Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Tajikistan – signed a resolution endorsing the "CSTO Targeted Programme on Strengthening the Tajik-Afghan Border".

At the session, 14 documents were signed as the participating nations addressed key issues concerning international and regional security. The summit also reviewed the CSTO's activities during the intersessional period.

To note, the CSTO chairmanship will pass from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan in 2025.