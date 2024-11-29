How many buses in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan run on electricity?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Around 16 percent of buses in Nakhchivan run on electricity as part of efforts to reduce environmental impact in the autonomous region, Acting Minister - Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Rahid Alakbarli told Trend.

The acting minister highlighted the region's ongoing initiatives to promote electric vehicles.

Alakbarli noted that as part of larger environmental preservation initiatives, Nakhchivan, and especially its capital city, is aggressively seeking to boost the number of electric vehicles.

"We have both electric taxis and buses. Currently, 16 percent of buses in Nakhchivan run on electricity, which is a very good indicator.

Additionally, both the public and private sectors have installed electric vehicle charging stations. This year, we started building 10 new charging stations across Nakhchivan. We already have a charging station at the border with Türkiye, due to the anticipated inauguration of the Zangezur Corridor.

Furthermore, there are plans to build stations at Sharur, Ordubad, Shahbuz, and six more in Nakhchivan city, extending the region's network of charging stations. There are 16 electric charging stations operating in Nakhchivan city at the moment.

Since last year, the number of electric vehicles in Nakhchivan has increased significantly, surpassing 250 vehicles, a major leap from previous years," the acting minister concluded.