Uzbekistan discloses trade turnover volume with Kazakhstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 29. Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with Kazakhstan reached $3.4 billion from January through October 2024.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's statistics agency shows that this is 2.9 percent less than in the same period last year ($3.5 billion from January through October 2023).

Kazakhstan ranked the top three largest trading partners of Uzbekistan in terms of trade turnover for the specified period.

Uzbekistan's export volume to Kazakhstan amounted to $1.14 billion, which is 1.7 percent less than last year ($1.16 billion from January through October 2023).

Uzbekistan's imports from Kazakhstan reached $2.2 billion from January through October 2024. This figure decreased by 8.3 percent compared to the same period last year ($2.4 billion from January through October 2023).

The volume of Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $54.3 billion in the period from January through October 2024. This figure increased by 6.7 percent compared to last year ($50.9 billion from January through October 2023).