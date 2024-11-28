Yelo Bank supports the first local PR Forum! (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank, known for its tradition of hosting prominent events, proudly welcomed participants of PR Forum 2024 to its Head Office. On November 27, PR Forum 2024 was successfully held with the support of Yelo Bank, organized by Finance Time, and in partnership with 123media.



Anar Hasanov, Chairman of the Management Board of Yelo Bank, warmly welcomed the guests, highlighted the current challenges in the field of public relations, and wished success to all participants in this vital and responsible work.



The forum featured insightful discussions led by well-known industry professionals on panels covering Artificial Intelligence, Crisis Communication, and Strategic Communication. Speakers shared their success stories, achievements, and strategies for overcoming challenges in their careers.



This event brought together experts from the PR sector, fostering new connections and strengthening professional networks. Through its active involvement in such initiatives, Yelo Bank continues to support the development of media and the establishment of a transparent business environment.



