Photo: Frame from the video

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Today, the match of the 5th round of the UEFA Europa League between Qarabag and Lyon took place, Trend reports.

The match ended with a victory for Lyon with a score of 4:1.

The match took place at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

The main referee of the match was Serbian FIFA referee Nenad Minakovic.