Azerbaijan, Greece parley financial cooperation matters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov has discussed the country's financial cooperation with Greece during meeting with Greek Ambassador Christos Kapodistrias, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance.

The discussion also covered cooperation within economic and international financial institutions, as well as other areas.

The meeting drove home the point about COP29, taking place in Baku, and highlighted how crucial this event is for hashing out the nitty-gritty of climate change issues.

The ambassador reminded that Greece was represented at COP29 at the highest level, with a delegation led by the country's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and congratulated Azerbaijan on organizing and holding the global climate conference at a high level in such a short period of time.

Additionally, the meeting emphasized the critical nature of synergistic collaboration, aligning the strategic interests of both nations within the dynamic framework of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization and the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank, while articulating a strong commitment to enhance bilateral relations moving forward.

