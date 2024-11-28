Saudi Export-Import Bank set to open correspondent accounts in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 28. The Saudi Export-Import Bank (EXIMBANK) stands poised to weave new threads of connection with financial institutions in Tajikistan, ready to embark on a journey of collaboration and mutual growth, Trend reports.

According to the National Bank of Tajikistan, this was announced by the bank's leadership during a meeting with a Tajik delegation led by First Deputy Prime Minister Hokim Kholiqzoda, held in Riyadh.

The meeting focused on strengthening interbank cooperation between the two countries. Both sides discussed expanding banking ties, including the development of Islamic banking systems, enhancing cross-border banking operations, and attracting Islamic capital.

In a related event, Kholikzoda met with Khaled bin Walid Al-Zahir, First Deputy Governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), to further explore opportunities for collaboration. The discussions emphasized direct partnerships between commercial banks in both countries and other key issues in the banking sector.

The talks come ahead of the 26th meeting of the Tajik-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Trade, Investment, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation, which also touched on banking cooperation. Both sides noted that ongoing cooperation under the framework of the commission would play a crucial role in enhancing bilateral economic ties.

The gatherings illuminate the blossoming endeavors to weave tighter bonds of financial and economic kinship between Saudi Arabia and Tajikistan.

