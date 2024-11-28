Azerbaijan develops concepts for transport hubs along Zangezur Corridor (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Specific concepts are being developed for the creation of transport hubs along the Zangezur Corridor, Acting Minister - Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Rahid Alakbarli told Trend.

"As part of these concepts, there is a need for transformation to develop, construct, and expand transit infrastructure and potential. With the opening of the Zangezur Corridor, the volume of cargo transport will increase significantly. Concepts are being developed for the construction of transport hubs on both sides of the corridor," he said.

Alakbarli also noted that plans are in place to build transit infrastructure over lands that are unsuitable for agriculture or industry, further contributing to the region's logistical potential.