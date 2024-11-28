Georgian President accuses ruling party of constitutional coup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said that the ruling Georgian Dream party's decision to halt EU accession talks "put the final end to the constitutional coup that the current government began several months ago," Trend reports.

"Today, I met with the ambassadors of the EU countries and told them that the current leadership has finally moved away from Europe and is heading towards Russia. Today, this illegitimate leadership has declared not peace, but war on its people, its past and its future. I asked the ambassadors to do everything necessary to hold new elections in Georgia," Zurabishvili said at a briefing on Thursday.

According to her, she also met with the leaders of opposition parties and called on them to unite "in the fight for European values."

"Today I am the president, representing the only legitimate institution in this country that has the opportunity to speak with world leaders. I will convey to them the will of the Georgian people," Zurabishvili said.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said earlier on Thursday that Georgia will not raise the issue of opening negotiations on joining the European Union until 2028, and the country will also refuse any budget grants from the EU for that period.