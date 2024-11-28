Kyrgyz president outlines key priorities for country's CSTO chairmanship

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 28. Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Zhaparov has outlined the country's main priorities for its upcoming chairmanship in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Trend reports citing the president's press service.

Speaking during a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Kazakhstan’s Astana, Zhaparov emphasized the strengthening of dialogue with international organizations and third countries on issues of mutual interest, aiming to enhance the role of the CSTO in maintaining peace and security.

One of the key priorities will be deepening cooperation with relevant structures of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the fight against international terrorism.

Zhaparov also highlighted the development of the CSTO's military component through increased readiness of collective forces, improvement of the legal framework, and the organization of joint operational and combat training events, as well as sports activities.

"We will take steps to develop the CSTO’s peacekeeping component, including by intensifying the activities of the CSTO Secretary General's Special Representative on peacekeeping issues. An important task will be the exchange of best practices to improve the military personnel training system," the president stated.

Additionally, under Kyrgyzstan's chairmanship, there will be efforts to strengthen military-economic cooperation and address the use of information technologies for terrorist and extremist purposes.

A special focus will be placed on combating the illegal drug trade and developing practical cooperation in this area. Plans also include enhancing collaboration on biological safety and disaster prevention.

Zhaparov emphasized the importance of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation within the CSTO to achieve these goals. In this context, efforts will continue to harmonize legislation among member states and develop cooperation with the parliamentary structures of other countries and international organizations.

The president also noted the need for an analysis of the impact of destructive ideologies on youth and the development of measures to counteract them.

To note, the CSTO chairmanship will pass from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan in 2025.