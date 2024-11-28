Uzbekistan and Austria engage in dialogue towards minting modern agro-firms

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 28. Uzbekistan and Austria engaged in a dynamic dialogue focused on the establishment of cutting-edge agro-firms, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Kahramon Yuldashev and General Manager of Austrian Agricultural Cluster Hermann Wieser.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed prospects of cooperation with Austrian companies in the regions of Uzbekistan in the areas of cattle breeding and milk and meat processing.

The Austrian side expressed readiness to develop cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan in the implementation of projects on growing agricultural products and their processing, as well as improving the qualifications of industry specialists in Uzbekistan.

Earlier, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and Austria signed a program of cooperation for 2024-2026. The sides also discussed regional and global dynamics.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel