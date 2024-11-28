We urge Poland to avoid escalating situation in S. Caucasus - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The Western Azerbaijan Community has issued a statement expressing concern over the Polish President's recent visit to the disputed border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

The statement reads:

"The Western Azerbaijan Community expresses deep concern regarding the President of Poland's visit to the conditional border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

We have repeatedly emphasized that much of the territory patrolled by the European Union (EU) mission in Armenia is part of the historic homeland of the Western Azerbaijanis, from which they were repeatedly deported, and which was destroyed and devastated. Unfortunately, our appeals to the EU on this matter have gone unanswered.

We remind the President of Poland, who stated: 'We want Armenians to live peacefully on their land within clearly defined borders,' that we have not heard such statements from Poland regarding Azerbaijan when Azerbaijani territories were under occupation.

Regarding the Polish President's statement that his country 'could be more actively involved in the settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia,' we note that Poland has its own issues with neighboring countries, and it would be more logical for Poland to focus on resolving its own problems.

We urge Poland not to take steps that could escalate the situation in the South Caucasus. Armenia must understand that peace in the South Caucasus cannot be achieved through cheap spectacles like 'binocular diplomacy' or by looking to adventurers such as Luis Ocampo and Greta Thunberg as 'new saviors.'"