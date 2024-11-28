Co-op potential between Latvia and Azerbaijan exceeds current level - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The potential for cooperation between Latvia and Azerbaijan significantly exceeds the current level, the Latvian Ambassador Edgars Skuja told reporters on the sidelines of the Azerbaijani-Latvian Information and Networking Meeting today, Trend reports.

"This is already the third day of our business delegation’s work in Baku, and it has been extremely productive. We have managed to establish many contacts and have meaningful discussions, and I'm convinced that this meeting was highly significant. We have gained valuable information and useful insights from various institutions and organizations.

The meetings and the establishment of B2B contacts continue. I am confident that the potential for cooperation between Latvia and Azerbaijan far exceeds the current level—in business, trade, and joint projects. We already have traditional areas, such as exports, but I believe we need to move forward," he said.

The ambassador pointed out that Azerbaijan is showing impressive progress: new technologies are being actively implemented, green energy is being developed, along with wind and solar parks, as well as energy storage systems.

"Therefore, in my opinion, we should pay special attention to new technological opportunities. We must consider the prospects for joint projects in a wide range of industries. In our work, we aim to take into account the interests of both sides: the Latvian business community and those areas that may be attractive for Azerbaijan. This approach allows us to act in the interests of both countries and their entrepreneurs," added Skuja.

To note, as of today Baku is hosting an Azerbaijani and Latvian gathering for networking and information sharing.

