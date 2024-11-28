Azerbaijan goes on with Sugovushan-Sarsang-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar road raising (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The construction of the Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway continues within the framework of implementation of road infrastructure projects in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's State Road Agency.

Meanwhile, it is noted that the road, the length of which will be 80 kilometers, the width of the carriageway is 9 meters, and the width of the ground cloth is 15 meters, is being built in the second technical category with two lanes.

“At present, excavation works are being carried out on the highway under the project. Thus, with the help of special equipment, works are carried out to remove unusable soil and bring the road to the standard height with the provision of useful material, widening, and profiling of the road.

To ensure water transmission under the project, round pipes of various diameters as well as rectangular water conduits are being laid along the newly constructed road. In addition, construction of six bridges along the road and retaining walls at necessary locations is envisaged.

The project implementation, carried out in accordance with the “Construction Norms and Rules," under the control of the management of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan, is carried out pursuant to the made schedule and in compliance with the technological sequence.

The necessary amount of labor force and equipment has been attracted to the territory for timely completion of construction works.

The Sugovushan-Sarsang reservoir-Gozlukorpu-Kalbajar highway is one of the road infrastructure projects being implemented in the territory of Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions and will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation,” the information notes.

