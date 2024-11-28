Engagement of Latvian enterprises in Azerbaijani market shows hike - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The interest of companies from Latvia to operate in Azerbaijan has increased by about 30 percent, Director of the EU projects department of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Līga Sičeva said during an event on “Azerbaijan-Latvia Information Center," Trend reports.

“This indicator concerns not only those who show interest but also companies that are already doing business with Azerbaijan. I believe that this is an excellent result and an important signal for companies in both countries. It shows great potential for expanding our cooperation, especially in sectors with high added value, such as information technology, education, and green technologies. In addition, I would like to emphasize the importance of traditional sectors such as the food industry, tourism, and others,” Sičeva noted.

To note, as of today Baku is hosting an Azerbaijani and Latvian gathering for networking and information sharing.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel