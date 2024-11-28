Georgian Parliament approves new government cabinet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The Georgian Parliament has approved the composition of the new government proposed by Irakli Kobakhidze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Media notes that 84 deputies voted in favor of the new government during a plenary session, with no votes cast against the proposed cabinet.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who received the parliament’s trust, presented the following list of government officials:

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia – Maka Bochorishvili

Minister of Justice of Georgia – Anri Okhanashvili

Minister of Environment and Agriculture of Georgia – David Songulashvili

Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia – Levan Davitashvili

Minister of Defense of Georgia – Irakli Chikovani

Minister of Finance of Georgia – Lasha Khutsishvili

Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia – Irakli Karseladze

Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia – Vakhtang Gomelauri

Minister of Education, Science, and Youth of Georgia – Aleksandre Tsuladze

Minister for Internally Displaced Persons from Occupied Territories, Labor, Health, and Social Protection of Georgia – Mikheil Sarjveladze

State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality of Georgia – Tea Akhvlediani

Minister of Culture and Sports of Georgia – Tinatin Rukhadze

