Georgian Parliament approves new government cabinet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The Georgian Parliament has approved the composition of the new government proposed by Irakli Kobakhidze, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Media notes that 84 deputies voted in favor of the new government during a plenary session, with no votes cast against the proposed cabinet.
Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who received the parliament’s trust, presented the following list of government officials:
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia – Maka Bochorishvili
Minister of Justice of Georgia – Anri Okhanashvili
Minister of Environment and Agriculture of Georgia – David Songulashvili
Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia – Levan Davitashvili
Minister of Defense of Georgia – Irakli Chikovani
Minister of Finance of Georgia – Lasha Khutsishvili
Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia – Irakli Karseladze
Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia – Vakhtang Gomelauri
Minister of Education, Science, and Youth of Georgia – Aleksandre Tsuladze
Minister for Internally Displaced Persons from Occupied Territories, Labor, Health, and Social Protection of Georgia – Mikheil Sarjveladze
State Minister for Reconciliation and Civic Equality of Georgia – Tea Akhvlediani
Minister of Culture and Sports of Georgia – Tinatin Rukhadze
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel