Azerbaijani Central Bank's currency auction sees hike in demand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Demand at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's (CBA) currency auction held today has increased.

Data obtained by Trend from the CBA shows that this indicator amounted to $80.1 million (9.28 percent or $6.8 million growth compared to the previous auction) and was fully met.

Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, the demand amounted to $73.3 million.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

A total of $6.6 billion has been purchased at currency auctions since the beginning of the year. The maximum demand for currency was recorded at the auction held on February 13, 2024 - $151.1 million.

However, a total of $417.1 million was purchased at currency auctions in January 2024, $870.6 million in February, $498.3 million in March, $623.4 million in April, and $558.6 million in May, $581 million in June, $597.1 million in July, $649.1 million in August, $582.8 million in September, $738.7 million in October, and $487.1 million in November.

To note, over $3.83 billion was purchased at currency auctions in 2023.

The CBA started conducting currency auctions by unilateral sale of foreign currency under competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.

