AZPROMO counts Latvian companies operating in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. About 40 Latvian companies are operating in Azerbaijan, the country's Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev told reporters on the sidelines of the Azerbaijani-Latvian Information and Networking Meeting today, Trend reports.

"We are confident that this figure can be increased. This applies to both bilateral relations and the expansion of trade turnover and business activities.

In 2023, we attended the Riga Food Exhibition as guests. In 2024, due to preparations for COP 29, all our resources and efforts were focused on this event, and we hardly participated in international exhibitions in the autumn, except for the Shanghai fair. However, in 2025, we plan to participate in this event, which traditionally takes place in the autumn.

Before that, we have already arranged a visit to the traditional agricultural exhibition in Latvia and are also planning a similar event in Azerbaijan. Afterward, we intend to participate in Riga Food as a platform for further collaboration.

Additionally, several events are planned for 2025 with the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and other platforms. We are confident that these steps will contribute to the expansion of bilateral ties," he emphasized.

AZPROMO was founded in 2003 by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan to facilitate foreign investment in the non-oil industry and promote exports of non-oil products. The agency's primary objective is to enhance the nation's economy by soliciting international investment and fostering exports in the non-oil sector. To date, the agency has conducted 33 export trips to international destinations under the "Made in Azerbaijan" initiative.

