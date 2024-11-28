President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Albania

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj on the occasion of Albania's national holiday, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Albania.

It is gratifying to witness our interstate relations, built on strong traditions, and our partnership, based on mutual trust and support, strengthening and being enriched with new content. I would also like to particularly emphasize our effective cooperation within international organizations. Our active political dialogue provides an excellent foundation for further expanding our joint collaboration across all areas.

The recent high-level reciprocal visits have given a new impetus to the growth of our interstate relations and cooperation.

I am confident that we will continue to consistently advance our joint efforts to develop and strengthen Azerbaijan-Albania friendly relations and deepen our partnership both bilaterally and multilaterally.

On this remarkable occasion, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Albania everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.