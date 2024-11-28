Azerbaijan tallies allocation for National Archive Department building's overhaul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. An overhaul costing 671,903 manat ($394,000) will be carried out in the building of the National Archive Department of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the unified public procurement internet portal.

The department has launched relevant preparations.

The overhaul will be carried out at the department building located at the following address: 593 Hasanbay Zardabi street, Baku.

A contract has been signed with Vest LTD CJSC to perform the work for the mentioned amount.

To note, Vest LTD was registered as an LLC, but in 2018, it changed to a Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC).

