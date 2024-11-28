Tajik airline stretches towards shimmering sands of Doha

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 28. Somon Air has taken to the skies, launching regular flights on the Dushanbe-Doha route in partnership with Fly.Tj. ticketing company, making waves in the aviation pond, the statement of press service of the Somon Air said, Trend reports.

The flights are scheduled to operate weekly on Thursdays. The scheduled departure from Dushanbe is at 09:00, while the departure from Doha is set for 12:20 local time. The duration of travel between the capitals of Tajikistan and Qatar is 3 hours and 50 minutes in one direction, while the return journey takes 3 hours and 40 minutes.

The Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737-900 aircraft will operate on this route.

The flights between Dushanbe and Doha are anticipated to significantly enhance bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Qatar, particularly in the areas of commerce, culture, tourism, and humanitarian collaboration.

To note, "Somon Air" is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the national carrier of Tajikistan, which also flies to Germany, UAE, Türkiye, China, India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

