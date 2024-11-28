Latvia announces completion timing of LEF Network project in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The LEF Network Azerbaijan project will be completed in 2025, Director of the EU Projects Department of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Liga Sičeva said at the Azerbaijani-Latvian Information and Networking Meeting today, Trend reports.

According to her, the project supports four sectors: ICT, green technologies, education, interior design and products to enter the market in Azerbaijan and develop trade relations

"We are very pleased that the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the main leading partner in the LEF Network Azerbaijan project, which supports four sectors. The project is currently at an intermediate stage, but 2025 will be the final year for the project.

We hope that this will not be the end but a wonderful beginning for companies wishing to develop business between our countries. In this regard, we are also open to cooperation with KOBIA (Small and Medium Business Development Agency) and AZPROMO (Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency).

We are also ready to sign memoranda of cooperation in the near future between our organizations to continue supporting businesses and entering national markets after the project's completion," emphasized Sičeva.

The LEF Network Project Azerbaijan aims to enhance regional innovations and the bio-economy by exporting services, expertise, and products to the country. At present, it seeks to establish 10 sales agreements within 36 months between mature SMEs from Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Azerbaijan. According to limited research, the sectors with aligned demand and supply include ICT, green technologies, higher and lifelong education, as well as interior design services and goods.

