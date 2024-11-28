Success of large-scale int'l events like COP29 unimaginable without dedication of volunteers - Atif Gambarov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The success of large-scale international events like COP29 is unimaginable without the dedication of volunteers, said Atif Gambarov, Director of Workforce, COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, Trend reports.

How important were volunteers to the success of COP29?

The success of large-scale international events like COP29 is unimaginable without the dedication of volunteers. COP29 was not just a global environmental conference but also a platform for empowering young individuals. Our volunteers were actively involved in various organizational aspects of the event, gaining hands-on experience while working alongside seasoned professionals. This opportunity significantly contributed to their personal and professional growth.

Looking back, we can proudly say that many of the young people we’ve trained for previous events have gone on to become professionals in their respective fields. This is a testament to the effectiveness and sustainability of our volunteer programs.

Can you share some statistics about the COP29 Volunteer Program?

Certainly. When we announced the COP29 Volunteer Program on May 29, we received an overwhelming response—over 9,000 applications within the first 24 hours. By the end of the registration period, more than 16,000 individuals had applied. From this impressive pool, we planned to recruit 3,000 volunteers.

To ensure we selected the most qualified candidates, we implemented a four-stage recruitment process. Initially, we screened registrations to identify 10,000 eligible applicants, who were then invited for interviews. During the interviews, we focused on evaluating their motivation, teamwork skills, and foreign language proficiency. For specific roles, we also assessed relevant experience. Those who passed the interviews participated in both general and role-specific training sessions.

What kind of training did volunteers receive?

The training process was comprehensive and tailored to meet the demands of a global event like COP29. Volunteers underwent general and role-specific training sessions, along with additional workshops on leadership, communication skills, environmental and social sustainability, and accessibility.

We also utilized the “E-learning” platform to ensure that not only our volunteers but also our staff and community members were educated about sustainability. These training sessions allowed us to evaluate and assign the most suitable candidates to various departments.

What roles did volunteers play during COP29?

Volunteers contributed across 17 departments, performing 35 distinct roles. Their responsibilities ranged from welcoming guests at the airport, managing transport logistics, and assisting with accommodation to providing support at the event venues, including the Baku Stadium.

Volunteers were indispensable not only to the guests but also to our staff and UN representatives. They ensured smooth operations throughout the conference, reflecting their adaptability and professionalism.

What impact do you think this program had on the volunteers themselves?

The program provided an unparalleled opportunity for young individuals to develop their skills and expand their professional networks. Working alongside experts in diverse fields, they gained invaluable experience and knowledge. Many of them have shared that this experience has been a turning point in their lives, equipping them with confidence and skills for their future careers.

How would you summarize the overall contribution of the volunteers?

COP29 was the largest international event ever held in our country, and its success would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our volunteers. They worked tirelessly to ensure that every aspect of the event ran smoothly, embodying the spirit of teamwork and dedication.

As we look to the future, we remain committed to fostering opportunities for young individuals, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to global initiatives. The legacy of the COP29 Volunteer Program will undoubtedly inspire future generations to take part in shaping a sustainable world.