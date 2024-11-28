Azerbaijan's AZPROMO, Latvia's Chamber of Commerce and Industry to seal deal in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry have agreed to sign an agreement in 2025, Executive Director of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev told reporters on the sidelines of an event on "Azerbaijan-Latvia Information and Networking Meeting," Trend reports.

“Current indicators in our relations, as well as historically traditional ties between Azerbaijan and Latvia, in our opinion, do not reflect the potential of the two countries, especially in the context of export and import indicators. We believe that this needs to be seriously worked on, and such networking and linking events are essential.

Just over 20 companies from Azerbaijan and Latvia are participating in today's event. The main goal is to introduce companies to each other. Our focus is not on large business forums but on similar networking formats, where companies in smaller numbers can spend more time with each other, make connections, and discuss potential cooperation.

Today's event also allowed us to agree with the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to sign an agreement in 2025. As part of this agreement, we will develop an action plan that will include areas of cooperation, attracting companies from Latvia to Azerbaijan and vice versa, developing the economies of both countries, and increasing export and import operations. It is also important for us to stimulate investments, technology transfer, and the transfer of experience. As I have already mentioned, the agreement will be signed in 2025, and several events and platforms have already been planned for this purpose,” he said.

AZPROMO was founded in 2003 by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan to facilitate foreign investment in the non-oil industry and promote exports of non-oil products. The agency's primary objective is to enhance the nation's economy by soliciting international investment and fostering exports in the non-oil sector. To date, the agency has conducted 33 export trips to international destinations under the "Made in Azerbaijan" initiative.

