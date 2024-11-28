Snam's board greenlights multi-tranche USD bond issue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Italy’s energy infrastructure giant, Snam, has received approval from its Board of Directors to issue US dollar-denominated bonds worth up to $3 billion, Trend reports via the company.

The decision was made during today’s board meeting, chaired by Monica de Virgiliis.

The potential issuance will be conducted in RegS/144A format and may occur in multiple tranches over the next 18 months, targeting professional investors exclusively.

If executed, the bond issuance will enable Snam to expand its fixed-income investor base and diversify its funding sources, reinforcing the company’s financial position and flexibility.

Snam is a leading operator in Europe’s gas infrastructure, with a presence in transportation, storage, and regasification. Its extensive network spans approximately 38,000 km across Italy and international markets, positioning the company as one of the world’s foremost energy players.

With over 80 years of expertise in the design, construction, and management of critical infrastructure, Snam is at the forefront of the energy transition. Its integrated, sustainable, and technologically advanced asset system enables the company to deliver reliable energy solutions while driving the shift towards a low-carbon future.