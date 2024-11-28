Paşa Kapital offers remote account opening with "SİMA İmza"

“AzInTelecom” LLC, operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and “Pasha Kapital”, operating under Pasha Holding, have started a new cooperation.

SİMA, a new-generation digital signature introduced by AzInTelecom, has been successfully integrated into Pasha Kapital's online account opening service.

Those who want to invest in local and foreign financial markets can easily open an account with "SİMA İmza" on Pasha Capital's website or the "Pasha Capital" mobile application. Customers do not need to visit customer service offices to sign the contract. An investment account can be opened, and trading can be started online anytime, from any location. By opening an account, users can access global investment exchanges on the Pasha Kapital platform. They can also benefit from the full range of retail services offered by the company. This includes buying bonds and notes in the local market and investing in stocks, forex, currencies, cryptocurrencies, indices and new-generation investment instruments such as ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) and CFDs (Contracts for Difference) in the foreign market.

It is important to mention that with the new generation digital signature - SİMA, users are no longer dependent on customer service centres, which minimizes both the workload and costs for institutions. "SİMA İmza" can be integrated into any system, enabling users to sign documents quickly and an unlimited number of times. The new generation digital signature, which can be obtained by downloading the "SİMA İmza" mobile application, is free for citizens. For more information visit www.sima.az or contact the Call Center at "157".