Azerbaijan-Latvia intergovernmental commission to meet next spring - ambassador (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The ninth session of the Azerbaijani-Latvian intergovernmental commission on economic, scientific-technical and cultural cooperation is expected to be held in Baku next spring, Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Edgars Skuja told Trend.

“So, during the COP 29, our Minister of Agriculture visited Baku, and he is a co-chair of the Latvian side, and Minister Mukhtar Babayev, COP 29 president, is the co-chair from the Azerbaijani side. They met, and they agreed that in the spring, this commission should continue the work, and the meeting is supposed to be here in Baku. And I can't say the exact date, but I assume this will be the nice springtime in Azerbaijan, which is April, May, presumably.

This is our proposed plan. The Intergovernmental Commission has not convened since 2022. I believe that all inquiries at the governmental level, among our ministries, institutions, and various agencies, will be presented to this Commission. We may need to sign certain protocols and agreements during this Commission and discuss strategies to expand our contacts in other domains within a broad and extensive agenda,” the Ambassador emphasized.

