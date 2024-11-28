ADB board of governors names new president (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has elected Masato Kanda as the bank’s 11th President, Trend reports.

Kanda, currently Special Advisor to Japan’s Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, will assume office on February 24, 2025, succeeding Masatsugu Asakawa, who will step down on February 23, 2025.

Kanda will serve the remainder of Asakawa’s term, which ends in November 2026. His extensive experience in international finance and multilateral settings is seen as an asset in navigating global economic challenges. Fabio Panetta, Chair of the ADB Board of Governors, expressed confidence in Kanda’s leadership abilities.

"Mr. Kanda’s extensive experience in international finance and proven leadership in multilateral settings will serve ADB well in navigating complex global economic challenges and fostering international cooperation," said Chair of the ADB Board of Governors and Governor of the Bank of Italy Fabio Panetta. "The ADB Board of Governors looks forward to working with Mr. Kanda".