Kyrgyzstan, Belarus sketch out multiplying trade turnover

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 28. Kyrgyzstan and Belarus aim to significantly increase bilateral trade to $500 million over the next three years, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

This issue was discussed at the 12th meeting of the Kyrgyz-Belarusian intergovernmental commission on trade-economic, scientific-technical, and cultural cooperation in Bishkek.

The meeting was led by Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Food Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev, while Belarus was represented by Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Sivak.

The meeting pointed out that the trade turnover between the two countries for the first nine months of 2024 reached $68 million.

Paying particular attention to the restoration of direct flights between Minsk and Bishkek, the meeting highlighted recent-year increasing interest from Belarusian citizens in visiting Kyrgyzstan: in 2023, about 5,000 Belarusian citizens visited the country, and over the first eight months of 2024, over 4,000 people traveled to Kyrgyzstan.

To note, Kyrgyzstan's total foreign trade turnover amounted to $12 billion in the first 10 months of 2024, up 8.4 percent compared to the same period in 2023. Exports totaled $2.7 billion, up 28.2 percent, while imports reached $9.2 billion, an increase of 3.7 percent compared to the period from January through September 2023.

