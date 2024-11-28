Azerbaijani Aghdam Industrial Park's resident company kicks off its product exports

Photo: Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The export of products from a resident of the Aghdam Industrial Park, managed by Azerbaijan's Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, has officially started, Trend reports via the agency.

The company Mister Decor LLC, a resident of the industrial park, has exported wallpaper to Georgia.

The report notes that the company is currently negotiating to expand its exports to other countries.

To note, 28 businesses have been granted resident status at the Aghdam Industrial Park, with a total investment volume of 260 million manat ($152.8 million), while 4 entrepreneurs hold non-resident status. The park's business entities plan to create approximately 2,300 jobs.

To date, entrepreneurs have invested more than 92 million manats ($54.1 million) in the park's development, resulting in the creation of over 370 permanent jobs. Currently, 9 companies are operating in the Aghdam Industrial Park.

