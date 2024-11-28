Azerbaijan unveils funding for Round Mardakan Fortress restoration

Photo: Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The Round Mardakan Fortress, located in the Mardakan settlement of the Khazar district of Azerbaijan’s Baku, is set to undergo restoration, Trend reports via unified internet portal of state procurement.

According to the information, the State Service for Cultural Heritage Conservation, Development, and Rehabilitation under the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan has begun preparations for the restoration work.

The institution has estimated that the restoration project will cost around 693,509 manat ($407,825).

Notably, the Round Mardakan Fortress was one of the defensive structures in the region. The monument, which incorporates elements of Absheron castle architecture, was built between the 13th and 14th centuries.

