Russia to increase gas supplies to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan – President Putin

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 28. Russia will increase gas supplies to Uzbekistan through the territory of Kazakhstan, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the press conference held following the Russian-Kazakhstan talks in Astana.

“Gazprom supplies uninterrupted gas to consumers in Kazakhstan and is engaged in processing fuel from the Karachaganak field at the Orenburg gas chemical complex. And since last year, gas from Russia has been transported through the territory of Kazakhstan to neighboring Uzbekistan, and we will increase such supplies,” he said.

Uzbekistan faced an energy crisis in 2022, when the country had to announce blackouts due to an abnormally cold winter and high gas consumption for heating and power generation. The country imported more gas than it exported in 2023.

On October 7, 2023, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a start to the transit of Russian natural gas from the territory of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan. The Central Asia-Center gas trunkline facilitates the transit of gas.