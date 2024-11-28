Kyrgyzstan, Austria's ANDRITZ Hydro plan to cooperate on energy project development

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 28. Kyrgyzstan's Energy Ministry and Austrian company ANDRITZ Hydro have signed a memorandum of understanding, Trend reports.

The document was signed by Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev and Executive Board Member of the ANDRITZ GROUP and CEO Frederic Sauz during Ibraev's visit to Austria.

The main purpose of the memorandum is the development of energy projects in Kyrgyzstan.

To note, ANDRITZ Hydro, founded in 1852, is one of the world's leading suppliers of electromechanical equipment and services for hydroelectric power plants.

According to the National Statistics Committee of Kyrgyzstan, electricity production in the country amounted to 10,943 billion kilowatts per hour from January through October this year, which is 1.4 percent less than the same period last year.