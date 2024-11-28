Azerbaijan sets reliable, modern infrastructure for foreign and local investors - AZPROMO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Azerbaijan has created a reliable, modern infrastructure for both foreign and local investors, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said at the Azerbaijani-Latvian Information and Networking Meeting today, Trend reports.

"Industrial parks, free economic zones, and industrial zones are all present in the nation. I would like to bring attention to the fact that the Karabakh region and the liberated regions provide extra benefits in the form of tax and customs exemptions applicable for a period of ten years, which undoubtedly attract businesses. We operate on the 'single window' principle for both foreign and local investors, as well as for exporters not related to the oil and gas sector," he added.

AZPROMO was founded in 2003 by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan to facilitate foreign investment in the non-oil industry and promote exports of non-oil products. The agency's primary objective is to enhance the nation's economy by soliciting international investment and fostering exports in the non-oil sector. To date, the agency has conducted 33 export trips to international destinations under the "Made in Azerbaijan" initiative.

