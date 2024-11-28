EBRD assists Serbia in launching second renewable energy auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Serbia has launched its second renewable energy auction, aiming to support wind projects up to 300 MW and solar PV projects up to 124.8 MW, Trend reports.

The auction will use a contract-for-difference (CfD) scheme for 15 years, with maximum bid prices set at €79/MWh for wind and €72/MWh for solar.

This initiative follows technical cooperation between Serbia’s Ministry of Mining and Energy and the EBRD, with support from the Swiss government. The EBRD has been instrumental in helping Serbia develop competitive procurement processes and regulatory reforms for the renewable energy sector.

Matteo Colangeli, EBRD Regional Director for the Western Balkans, highlighted the importance of auctions in delivering competitively priced green energy. Serbia aims to add 1,300 MW of renewable capacity over three years, with this auction being a key step toward that goal.

Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović Handanović expects significant investor interest and competitive pricing in the auction, contributing to Serbia's renewable energy targets and green agenda goals. The EBRD has invested more than €9 billion in Serbia to date, focusing on private-sector competitiveness and green energy transition.