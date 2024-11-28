Azerbaijan's MIDA to raise several buildings in nation's Surakhani district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The State Housing Development Agency (MIDA) of Azerbaijan will construct five multi-apartment residential buildings in Hovsan settlement, Surakhani district of Baku, Trend reports via the unified public procurement internet portal.

The ball is already rolling on the necessary preparations.

The construction project spanning 2.31 ha also envisages the building of an engineering and communication network, landscaping, and plant greenery on the territory.

The MIDA estimates that the aforementioned work will cost 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

Established in 2016, MIDA is a central administrative authority created to efficiently allocate money for the development of multistory residential complexes and to offer preferential housing to low- and middle-income residents and young families in the Republic of Azerbaijan. It also enforces governmental policy and regulation in urban planning, design, and architecture.

