Azerbaijan's AZPROMO to organize export mission to Latvia next year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) will organize an export mission to Latvia next year, Executive Director of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev said at an event on the theme "Azerbaijan-Latvia Information and Networking Meeting," Trend reports.

“Last September, our representative took part in the 28th food exhibition in Riga. We have previously organized an export mission to support our companies. Next year we plan to consider participating in this exhibition again and organize another mission to strengthen the international presence at Riga Food.

I am sure our companies will be pleased to participate in this significant event,” said Abdullayev.

AZPROMO was founded in 2003 by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan to facilitate foreign investment in the non-oil industry and promote exports of non-oil products. The agency's primary objective is to enhance the nation's economy by soliciting international investment and fostering exports in the non-oil sector. To date, the agency has conducted 33 export trips to international destinations under the "Made in Azerbaijan" initiative.

