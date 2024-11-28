Latvia shows positive outlook for Azerbaijan's Karabakh development - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Latvia is very optimistic about the development of Karabakh, Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Edgars Skuja said during an event on “Azerbaijan-Latvia Information and Networking Meeting," Trend reports.

“I would like to emphasize that we really highly value the relations between our countries. This is conditioned historically: we have long traditions and rich history. Businessmen and business communities of both countries strive for mutual cooperation, expansion, and deepening of our ties.

Politically, we always emphasize our full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We are very optimistic about the development of the country, regions, as well as Karabakh, which is developing rapidly and, I am sure, will become one of the most beautiful regions of the republic,” the Ambassador noted.

To note, as of today Baku is hosting an Azerbaijani and Latvian gathering for networking and information sharing.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel