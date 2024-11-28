Azerbaijan to roll up its sleeves on enhancing Ecological Park Complex in nation's Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The forthcoming chapter in the creation of the Ecological Park Complex in Ganja city will weave together the threads of nature through landscaping endeavors, Trend reports via the nation's unified internet portal of state procurement.

In alignment with the latest insights, the Production Association of Housing and Communal Services in Ganja city has initiated strategic preparatory efforts.

Within these efforts, the forthcoming phase will focus on enhancing the Ecological Park Complex situated on Ali Mammadov Street in Ganja city and its adjacent areas.

The institution anticipates that the execution of the outlined projects will require an investment of 6.2 million manat ($3.6 million).

The building of the Ecological Park Complex, the inaugural project of its kind in the western region of the country, and enhancement activities in the surrounding areas commenced in December 2021. The complex, situated on the right side of the Ganjachay River, encompasses an area of 11 hectares.

