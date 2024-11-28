Bangkok Bank considers establishing branch in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 28. Tajikistan's First Deputy Chairman of the National Bank, Firuz Sharifzoda and the president of Bangkok Bank, Thailand’s leading bank, Chartsiri Sophonpanich, have discussed the potential establishment of a Bangkok Bank branch in Tajikistan, Trend reports.

According to the National Bank of Tajikistan, the meeting took place during an official visit by a Tajik delegation to Thailand.

The sides also exchanged views on enhancing trade and investment and strengthening economic relations. They emphasized the need to take bilateral banking cooperation to a new level, including the timely opening of correspondent accounts.

As part of the visit, the Tajik delegation also met with Thailand's Minister of Industry, Akanat Promphan, and later with Rak Vorrakitpokatorn, President of the Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Bank). The talks focused on the role of EXIM Bank in supporting key projects in Tajikistan's industrial, energy, and agricultural sectors.

In a broader context, both countries expressed their commitment to deepening cooperation through joint programs in industries such as energy, agriculture, digitalization, healthcare, and tourism.

Moreover, the Tajik delegation also met with Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Vice President of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, and other representatives from the Thai Business Council.

They discussed Thailand’s current economic landscape, new business directions, and investment opportunities, particularly in mining, energy, trade, logistics, and the use of artificial intelligence technologies.