Kyrgyzstan pulls back curtain on ticking clock for its honey's EU registration

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 28. The dawn of 2025 is anticipated to bring forth the sweet nectar of Kyrgyz honey into the EU registry, paving the way for its golden streams to flow into the lands of the European Union, Trend reports via Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Food Processing Industry.

Issues related to the export of Kyrgyz honey to the EU were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobayev and Hungary's Ambassador Doroga Shandor.

The discussions also involved representatives of Hungarian agricultural companies, such as Agrofeed Rus Ltd, Babolna Tetra Ltd, Woodstock KFT, Fulmer Apiary, and others.

"The meeting debated the export of Kyrgyz honey to the EU and the implementation of a monitoring system for residues in honey. The prepared monitoring plan has already been sent to the Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety of the European Commission," the ministry said.

In addition, the import of breeding animals from Europe to Kyrgyzstan for the development of livestock breeding in the country was also discussed. An agreement on further cooperation with Hungarian companies was reached.

To note, according to the National Statistics Committee, from January through September this year, Kyrgyzstan exported 268.1 tons of honey. The largest volumes were supplied to the UAE (61.3 tons) and China (60.7 tons).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel