OPEC ministerial meetings rescheduled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The 57th Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) Meeting and the 38th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM), have been postponed to December 5, 2024, Trend reports.

The decision to reschedule follows the announcement that several key ministers will be attending the 45th Gulf Summit in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on 1 December.

The event was originally scheduled for December 1, 2024.

JMMC last met on October 2, 2024, where they reviewed crude oil production data for July and August 2024, as well as the current market conditions.

During the meeting, Iraq, Kazakhstan, and Russia confirmed that they had fully complied with and compensated for their production targets as outlined in the September schedules. The three countries reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining full conformity and compensation for the duration of the agreement.